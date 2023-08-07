Police are looking for two men after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Shapleigh on Saturday evening. The York County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Ted's Fried Clams around 5 pm.

Motorcycle Crossed Centerline and Hit Another Motorcyclist

During the investigation, Deputy Alex Markellos determined that a black Harley Davidson crossed the centerline as it traveled towards Acton. The motorcycle struck another motorcycle going the other way.

Police: Bikers Were Riding Side-by-Side

The Sheriff’s Office said “both motorcyclists were able to control their motorcycles and continue upright, however, the motorcyclist traveling toward Sanford suffered extensive leg wounds.” from the collision. The investigation also determined that the motorcycle that crossed the centerline was with another motorcycle “and they were riding side by side.”

Contact the Sheriff’s Office with Information

Police are looking for two people of interest and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the men. Contact Deputy Alex Markellos at 324-1113 at the York County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information related to the incident. You can also send an email at anmarkellow@yorkcountymaine.gov.

