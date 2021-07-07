Police Arrest Subject with Drugs and Firearm, Presque Isle, Maine

The Presque Isle Police Department made an arrest July 5, 2021 around 2 a.m. on the Parsons Road in Presque Isle. The subject was charged with Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Operating after Suspension, possession of a firearm by a felon, Violation of Conditions of Release and several traffic violations.

Officials at the Presque Isle Police Department said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed when Sgt. Cote attempted to stop it.

The vehicle and subject were located a few moments later trying to hide in a driveway at a local residence.

Presque Isle Police said a firearm was found with the trigger, grip and hammer covered in electrical tape to avoid fingerprints. PIPD added on their Facebook post. “This firearm being seized by officers potentially stopped a dangerous criminal offense from occurring.”

The subject's name was not released. This story will be updated when any additional information is made available.

