Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Drug Trafficking, East Millinocket, Maine

Drug Trafficking Arrest

A 28-year-old Grindstone, Maine man was placed under arrest for Class A Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.

Multiple Agencies Involved

Gerald McLaughlin was taken into custody after the East Millinocket Police Department issued an arrest warrant relating to a search warrant on Grindstone Road for suspected drug trafficking in December, 2021. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine State Police and the United States Border Patrol assisted.

East Millinocket Police

Drugs Seized

The search in December resulted in the seizure of suspected fentanyl, meth, three firearms and US Currency. The Maine State District Attorney's Office received the case.

Illegal Drugs & Firearms Found

In February, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued and served at the Grindstone Road residence. Officers searched again and found more illegal drugs and evidence of drug trafficking.

More Charges and Arrests Possible

Over 75 grams of illegal drugs were seized as a result of the two search warrants. Police also seized firearms and U.S. currency. McLaughlin was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. The East Millinocket Police Department said more charges and arrests are possible.

East Millinocket Police Info

News & Updates

