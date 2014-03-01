Poison Drummer Spits Venom Towards Unknown Bandmate

Right now, many bands are starting to announce their summer touring schedule. One of the regular names absent from the list is Poison, and a recent tweet from drummer Rikki Rockett gives a clue as to why they might not hit the road.

"Doesn't look good for Poison touring this summer. (Again!)," he wrote yesterday (Feb. 28). "Guess what member is making it a problem?"

Unless Rockett was coyly referring to himself, that leaves singer/reality show participant Bret Michaels, bassist Bobby Dall or guitarist C.C. Deville -- who took a five-year sabbatical from the band from 1991-96 amid substance abuse issues -- as the member who is preventing the tour from taking place.

Poison haven't toured since 2012, when they hit the road with Def Leppard and Lita Ford to capitalize on the hair metal-themed movie 'Rock of Ages,' which featured their songs. Their last studio album was 2007's 'Poison'd!' a classic rock covers album that featured their 1988 hit of Loggins and Messina's 'Your Mama Don't Dance' and, as a Walmart exclusive, Justin Timberlake's 'SexyBack.' They have not released an album of new material since 'Hollyweird' in 2002.