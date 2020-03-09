Pizza Shop Puts Adoptable Dogs on Boxes to Get Them Adopted (and It’s Working)

It's no secret that there are too many of animals in shelters across the country. One New York State pizza shop is doing its part to help adoptable dogs find their homes.

Mary Alloy owns Just Pizza & Wing Co. in Amherst, NY and volunteers at the Niagara SPCA. One day it dawned on her that some true good could come from combining her two passions.

The pizza shop has now started putting pictures of dogs from the Niagara SPCA on its boxes, and according to CNN, the idea is working better than anyone had hoped.

"We've had a tremendous amount of interest and support from the community and beyond since the story went viral on Friday," Kimberly LaRussa from the SPCA told CNN. "Many people want to order a pizza just to get the shelter dog photo, other pizzerias have offered to put flyers on their pizza boxes, and so many people are tagging their friends and family."

Alloy also told CNN that while the shop normally goes through 600 to 800 boxes each week, it went through 500 in the first few days after adding the dog photos. And not only are people buying the pizzas, but people are also adopting the dogs.

People who adopt a dog that was featured on a pizza box will also receive a $50 gift certificate to Just Pizza & Wing Co., but truly the most scrumptious part is knowing that one more animal has a place to call their fur-ever home.