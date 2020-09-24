Pink Floyd will release a restored, re-edited and remixed edition of their 1988 concert movie and album Delicate Sound of Thunder on Nov. 20.

The set will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray, DVD, vinyl and CD. The three-LP and two-CD editions feature bonus tracks. The film was rebuilt from more than 100 cans of 35mm footage and overseen by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis, while the audio was converted from the original tapes and supervised by David Gilmour. The new version first appeared on Pink Floyd’s The Later Years box set last year.

“In 1987, Pink Floyd made a triumphant resurgence,” Sony Music said in a statement. “The legendary British band, formed in 1967, had suffered the loss of two co-founders: keyboardist and vocalist Richard Wright, who left after sessions for The Wall in 1979, and bass player and lyricist Roger Waters, who had left to go solo in 1985, soon after the 1983 album The Final Cut. The gauntlet was thus laid down for guitarist-singer David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason, who proceeded to create the multi-platinum A Momentary Lapse of Reason album, a global chart smash, which also saw the return of Richard Wright to the fold.”

The resulting tour ran for two years and sold more than 4.25 million tickets. The movie was recorded during a stop at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island in August 1988.

The statement added: “As a record of the creative power of David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright at their incendiary best, Pink Floyd’s Delicate Sound of Thunder is an engrossing and uplifting event, to be enjoyed by any rock music fan."