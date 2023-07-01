Maine Town Takes Home the Rank of #1 Most Beautiful in America

I just love a top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world, in part for the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.

Patricia Elaine Thomas

With so many picturesque, small towns basking in gorgeous scenery and rich history, choosing couldn't have been easy. According to The Travel, this Top 10 list highlighting small towns ranked Camden, Maine, as #1.

More than a few places have it all — gorgeous scenery, rich history, incredible attractions, and ample touristy activities. Yet, often travelers overlook these places because they want to experience all the glitz and glam of the major cities nearby. This small seaside New England town is the place to be if you want to enjoy phenomenal mountain and sea views as far as the eye can see, the website said. “With lovely boutique hotels, a lively harbor, an impressive downtown area, plus top-tier dining and entertainment, you’ll likely have a hard time leaving this place upon check-out.

One other New England town made this top 10 list. According to The Travel, Woodstock, Vermont, is the #3 most beautiful small town in America.

For the full list, in case you want to plan a vacay to some other beautiful, small towns away from the hustle and bustle of real life, then click here.

