AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd — who may technically be back in the veteran Australian rock act, if Dave Grohl has anything to say about it— has sold his six-bedroom mansion in Tauranga, New Zealand, for $4 million, Stuff reports. The home on the Bay of Plenty has five bathrooms and two kitchens, plus a garage with room for five cars.

While the AC/DC icon has owned the house for about nine years, he's said he is "ready for something different" in a home. Rudd, 64, has lived in the area since the early 1980s, and he's recently decided to downsize.

"Extended families, savvy investors and seekers of space and privacy take note - 64 Harbour Drive is one of the most exciting opportunities to hit the Bay of Plenty market in recent years. Technically this luxury 586m2 home is two apartments, however the current owner uses it as one very large home. Walled, gated and very private, both the ground and first floors enjoy uninterrupted and guaranteed views of Mount Maunganui, Tauranga Harbour, Matakana Island and beyond. High quality and tech-focussed fittings and features throughout will allow the new owners a relaxed, high-quality of life. The epic location along this tightly-held waterfront strip (barely 3 minutes from Tauranga CBD) will attract those seeking space and privacy without the 30 minute drive out of town"

The mansion, technically two apartments, also includes a swimming pool, courtyard and balcony, in addition to four different living areas, according to the the house's original real estate listing on internet auction site Trade Me.

The home was seen in 2015 when Rudd was sentenced to eight months of home detention for "threatening to kill" and drug possession.

