Penobscot Man Injured In Snowmobile Related Crash In Maine

A man from Penobscot suffered life-threatening injuries after the snowmobile he was riding on went off the road, throwing him from the machine.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the snowmobiler died in the crash. The man sustained life-threatening injuries. We regret the error.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Isaiah T. Reynolds was traveling East on Bayview Road in Penobscot just after 7 PM, on his 2015 Polaris snowmobile (Unit #1.)

"Unit #1 went off the right side of the roadway and into the ditch. Unit #1 then rolled over and ejected the operator. [Reynolds] sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. [Unit#1] received damage to the handlebar and windshield area."

The crash took place Wednesday, February 15th.

Just the day before, 60-year old John Michaud of Millinocket died when the sled he was operating collided with a log truck in Northern Penobscot County.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the sled to leave the roadway in the first place.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says they were aided in their investigation by the Maine Warden's Service, the Maine State Police, and both the Castine and Penobscot Fire Departments and Penninsula Ambulance service.

