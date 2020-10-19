Pennsylvania Woman Missing In Maine Found Safe

According to News Center Maine, 27 year old Carolyn Leigh Meadows was found safe early Monday morning.

Meadows, from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was last seen taking a walking her dog near Schoodic Beach on Donnell Pond in Franklin on Sunday afternoon.

Game Wardens and volunteers searched for her throughout the night.

While we are not entirely sure of the circumstances surrounding her "disappearance", it is important to follow basic safety tips when venturing out for a walk or hike. Whenever possible, travel with a companion. Make sure your phone is charged and let someone know where you are going.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and take part in exclusive contests. And, if you leave the ALERTS turned on, you'll get breaking local news and more fun stuff sent right to your phone. Our app is the best way to stay on top of everything going on in Central Maine. All you have to do is put your phone number in the box below and we will text you the download link.