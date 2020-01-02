Pedestrian Deaths in Maine Up Again in 2019

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine public safety officials are going to launch another program to promote pedestrian safety following a deadly year on roads and highways.

The state recorded 154 traffic deaths in an unofficial tally for the year that came to an end on Tuesday. Of those, there were 16 pedestrian deaths, compared to just six the previous year.

Lauren Stewart is director of the state Bureau of Highway Safety. She says there will be grants to law enforcement to step up enforcement of pedestrian laws and public education campaigns to promote pedestrian safety.