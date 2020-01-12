Pearl Jam Scavenger Hunt Teasing ‘Gigaton’ Title + Artwork

Fans paying attention to Pearl Jam's website with an investigative spirit appear to have uncovered a title and artwork for the band's next project. Though the band has yet to confirm their next album is coming, their website now provides an interactive scavenger hunt with coordinates to promotional items around the world that suggest "Gigaton" will be the title of their next offering.

Those signing on are asked to allow tracking of their location, at which point the global map will then direct Pearl Jam fans to the nearest location where the promo is available. Once you've arrived at the location, fans can use a Facebook lens or an Instagram lens to view the augmented reality promotion.

Those viewing are seeing what appears to be a polar icecap melting into the ocean. A "gigaton" is also how the melting of polar ice caps is measured. The artwork comes courtesy of Paul Nicklen, who is known for his photography of arctic wildlife. The photographer also explains more about his artwork in the Instagram post below.

Pearl Jam will return to the road in 2020, having already announced a European tour taking place in June and July. See dates for the run here.