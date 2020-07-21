Pearl Jam Featured in MLB Network’s 2020 Season Return Promos

Batter up! The 2020 Major League Baseball season is about to start, and Pearl Jam are helping to whet the appetite of baseball fans by soundtracking new promos for the MLB Network.

One of the new promos features the band's "Superblood Wolfmoon" off the latest album, Gigaton, which arrived back in March. It opens with the definition of Superblood Wolfmoon being "a phenomenon total lunar eclipse, caused by an unusual set of circumstances," then transitions to footage of odd weather and animal-related events taking place on the baseball field.

MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian narrates the promo, which states that baseball has seen its share of odd phenomena. There may be no stranger phenomenon than the shortened 2020 season which was halted during spring training due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but is returning to action this Thursday. This new Pearl Jam-featuring promo for MLB Network debuted on MLB Tonight on Monday (July 20).

That's not all you'll be hearing from Pearl Jam on MLB Network, as the band has entered into a content partnership where their music will be featured in promos. Another recent promo has some of baseball's top players in a studio recording intros for "MLB Opening Week" while Pearl Jam's "Who Ever Said" plays in the background.

The cross promotion also has MLB Network analysts Sean Casey and Ryan Dempster appearing as guest DJs on SiriusXM's Pearl Jam Radio this week. Casey tells us, “Ed [Vedder]’s passion for baseball, the history for the game and his love of the Chicago Cubs is as genuine as it gets. It seems like so many guys in baseball connect with Pearl Jam as Pearl Jam connects with baseball. It just makes sense that MLB Network would pair up with Pearl Jam to open the season.”

Meanwhile, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy will appear on MLB Network's MLB Central at 10AM ET on July 27 in a segment that includes fellow major leaguers discussing their favorite Pearl Jam moments and songs.

Pearl Jam have a long held affection for baseball, with Eddie Vedder throwing out the first pitch at Chicago's Wrigley Field and singing during the 7th Inning Stretch for his beloved Chicago Cubs. The band has also played concerts at Wrigley, at Boston's Fenway Park and at Seattle's Safeco Field.

The baseball season officially starts Thursday (July 23) with games between the New York Yankees at the defending World Series champs Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB Network's first broadcast regular season matchup finds the Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds on Friday (July 24) at 6:10PM ET/3:10PM PT, followed by the Seattle Mariners at the Houston Astros at 9:10PM ET / 6:10PM ET.