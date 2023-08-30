Maine Loves Bull Riding-No B.S.-and PBR is Coming Back in 2024

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) announced their 2024 competition schedule for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour earlier today.

This is always a fun family event and this year the tour visits 30 cities across 20 states.

Mark March the 8th to the 10th on your 2024 calendar.

Get our free mobile app

Bull riding is coming to Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for a 3-day event. Lots of cities on the tour only get 2 days of bull riding, but Bangor deserves 3 days, March 8th, 9th and 10th.

Last year PBR set attendance records and had the most successful season ever. Expect that to continue as the tour once again comes to Maine.

Kevin Bennett Kevin Bennett loading...

And if you attend and enjoy the rodeo, maybe you can follow the tour. The weekend after the Professional Bull Riders are in Maine, they will be in Palm Springs, California. That is a lot of miles away, but Palm Springs has great weather in March.

Rodeos are great for us observers, but it is also a serious competition in addition to being a great family spectator sport. The Velocity tour finals will be held May 3rd and 4th, 2024 in Corpus Christi, Texas. That information is for those who are going to follow the tour. Might as well go and see the finals.

Kevin Bennett Kevin Bennett loading...

For more information about the PBR and the 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit the Professional Bull riders website.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.