Here’s Why You Should Leave That Paw Print Sticker on Your Mailbox in Maine

The life of a mail carrier is not always fun. Here in Maine, there are a whole lot of different pitfalls that any mail carrier or deliverer may run into. From nasty weather to the occasional nasty animal, delivering mail can be stressful.

That's why the USPS is attempting to take some of that stress out of mail carriers' lives by instituting a nationwide program designed to let mail carriers know which houses have dogs (specifically ones that can be overly aggressive).

The program is continuing its rollout from coast to coast, which means you may start seeing paw print stickers on your mailbox sooner rather than later. According to the USPS, you may even see a paw print sticker on your mailbox without even being a dog owner.

Mail carriers will make note of houses that have dogs where they deliver. If there's a bright yellow or orange sticker on your mailbox, it could indicate that the mail carrier has interacted with your dog and whether they're friendly or not, it serves as a warning for other mail carriers to be prepared.

Even if you're not a dog owner, you may see the same stickers on your mailbox, alerting a mail carrier that there could be dog interactions next door or in the neighborhood. The hope is these stickers will help keep mail carriers safe from any potential negative dog interactions.

If your mailbox does end up with a sticker, you'll also get a postcard from the USPS explaining the program in full and why your mailbox is getting the sticker.

