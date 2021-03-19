New Kiss Songs Would Be Like Unaged Wine, Says Paul Stanley

Paul Stanley explained the paradox that makes it unlikely Kiss will release new music before bowing out after their farewell tour.

While the lockdown year offered the potential to work on a studio project with the band, Stanley decided to put his energies into his solo group Soul Station and recently suggested he’d tour with that group before Kiss came back to finish their End of the Road commitments.

Asked by USA Today about the chance of new Kiss songs, he replied: “I don't really see a reason for it, to be quite honest.” He argued that new albums from older bands tended to be “listened to and thrown away,” because the fresh material doesn't “have the age that comes with something being a time capsule or being attached to a certain period of your life.”

He added: “I’m not alone in that. When you see any classic bands on TV or if there's a concert video, turn off the sound and I'll tell you every time they're playing a new song, because the audience sits down.”

As a result, he noted, he feels it's “odd” when fans ask for a new album, because the reaction is typically, “That's great. Now play your hits.” That means the effort of writing, recording, producing and releasing a follow-up to 2012’s Monster isn’t worthwhile.

“There's much more of a reward in changing lanes; I’m still going forward,” he said of his solo career. “But in terms of recording more Kiss material, I kind of go, ‘Why?’ I thought [2009’s] ‘Modern Day Delilah’ or [2012’s] ‘Hell or Hallelujah’ were as good as anything I've written and as good as anything we recorded. But understandably, it's like new wine. It just hasn't aged. So I'd rather not try to roll a stone up the hill.”

You can watch the video below.

Paul Stanley Year by Year: 1974-2020 Photographs