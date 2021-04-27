Paul Stanley Holds Pre-Demolition Estate Sale: Photos, Video

Kiss star Paul Stanley held an estate sale earlier this month, reportedly because he plans to demolish his current home and build a new one on the same lot.

You can see dozens of photos (courtesy of EstateSales.NET) from the auction below.

Although the listing doesn't specify Stanley by name, it does state "the photos should tell all!" Numerous pieces of Kiss merchandise are displayed in the photos, a painting resembling Stanley's own work is mounted on the wall in one room, and a replica of the cover art for Kiss' 1976 album Rock and Roll Over is perched above a bed on another.

There's also a table that looks suspiciously like the one from the inner gatefold of 1981's Music From 'The Elder.'

In addition, multiple fan-shot videos from the auction, also available below, make it clear that Stanley's house was the location of the sale. One attendee even shared a photo on a Facebook post showing Stanley at the event.

Stanley isn't the only member of Kiss making big real estate moves. His fellow founding bandmate Gene Simmons has put his own Beverly Hills home on the market for over $20 million dollars, partly to get away from increasing tax rates. “I work hard and pay my taxes and I don’t want to cry the Beverly Hills blues," Simmons explained in October 2020, "but enough is enough.”

In addition, lead guitarist Tommy Thayer recently announced on Twitter that he had purchased 15 acres of vineyard property in his birth state of Oregon, with plans to produce Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc wines.