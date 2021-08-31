Paul Stanley on Recovering From COVID: ‘It Kicked My Ass’

Kiss cofounder Paul Stanley said he has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

"My COVID symptoms were mild compared to many others," he tweeted. "And let me tell you ... It kicked my ass. It's over now."

After a show was postponed last week, Stanley assured fans that he planned to get back on the road as soon as possible. "Some really rough days behind and hopefully just a few more ahead," he wrote. "Then ... I'M COMIN' OUT THERE TO SEE YOU!"

Shortly before the news of his positive case, Stanley took to Twitter to clear up a rumor that he had been hospitalized with heart issues: “People, I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from, but it’s absolute nonsense.”

Bandmate Gene Simmons recently confirmed Stanley's recovery, noting that his vaccination status played a large role.

"He's going to be great because he got vaccinated, he's going to be fine," Simmons told TMZ. "The nature of this vaccine is that it protects you from going and having tubes down your throat, and possibly dying."

Simmons said Stanley first started losing his voice and feeling fatigued on Aug. 26. He and the entire Kiss crew were promptly tested for COVID-19. Even though Stanley was the only person to test positive, the full team moved into a quarantine "to be safe for everybody else" and to prevent any further positive cases.

"We're all doing fine," Simmons noted, urging fans to remain vigilant when it comes to their health. "We're going to get back there on the road. But the rest of you: Get yourself vaccinated. Please wear your mask, wash your hands. Do all the right stuff."

Two of the band's shows have been postponed so far. They are now awaiting word from medical professionals about how long the quarantine will need to last in order to safely proceed with the remaining tour dates. But Simmons has made clear that Stanley's participation is crucial to the trek: "Without Paul, there is no Kiss."