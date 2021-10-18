Paul McCartney to Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

We're just a couple of weeks out from the 36th annual induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more details are coming into focus. The Rock Hall has just revealed several of the people who will be offering inductee speeches for this year's entrants as well as several guest performers. Among them is Sir Paul McCartney, who will be providing the induction speech for the Foo Fighters.

McCartney and Dave Grohl have a long history. Grohl once performed as part of the Backbeat band for the Beatles centric movie of the same name and also took part in a Grammys Beatles tribute. He and McCartney also teamed up on the Sound City soundtrack for the song "Cut Me Some Slack," with fans dubbing the pairing "Sirvana" as it featured Grohl's living Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear as well.

Both McCartney and Grohl are already members of the Rock Hall, with Grohl going in for the second time (having been previously inducted for Nirvana) with Foo Fighters.

Others that have signed on to give inductee speeches include actress Angela Bassett for Tina Turner (she portrayed Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to Do With It), Taylor Swift for Carole King, actress Drew Barrymore inducting The Go-Go's and Lionel Richie inducting Ahmet Ertegun Award inductee Clarence Avant. Those providing inductee speeches have not been announced as of yet for Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads.

In addition to the speeches, the Rock Hall has announced that Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams will take part in a Tina Turner musical tribute. Swift and Jennifer Hudson will also join a Carole King music tribute taking part at the ceremony.

The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Limited tickets are on sale now. You can learn more about purchasing tickets and the Induction Week schedule of events at the Rock Hall website and pick up exclusive 2021 Rock Hall Induction merch right here.