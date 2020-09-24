Paul McCartney Revisits First Song He Wrote With John Lennon

Paul McCartney will revisit the first song he wrote with John Lennon on a radio show to mark the late Beatle’s 80th birthday. Titled John Lennon at 80, the special will air in two parts on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Oct. 3 and 4. The anniversary itself is on Oct. 9.

Sean Ono Lennon interviewed McCartney, Elton John and half-brother Julian Lennon for the broadcast. During his interview, McCartney took a guitar and began playing “Just Fun,” which was created soon after he and Lennon met in 1957. The song includes the lyrics “They say that our love is just fun, the day that our friendship begun.”

“There were a few songs that weren’t very good,” he said (via Music-News.com). “You know, clearly young songwriters who don’t know how to do it. Eventually we started to write slightly better songs and then enjoyed the process of learning together so much that it really took off.”

McCartney also recalled his first impressions of Lennon. “I look back on it now like a fan, how lucky was I to meet this strange Teddy boy off the bus, who played music like I did," he said. "We get together and, boy, we complemented each other!"

Station boss Helen Thomas said: “John Lennon is one of the Radio 2 audience's most popular and best loved musicians, so we're thrilled and honored that Sean's first ever radio program in which he talks at length about his father, alongside his brother Julian, Paul McCartney and Elton John, will be broadcast on our network."