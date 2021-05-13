Paul McCartney’s Secret to Saving His Eyesight

Paul McCartney revealed the “eye yoga” he’s practiced for decades, saying it's the reason he still didn’t need glasses at the age of 78.

The former Beatle said he discovered the exercises in India, where a yogi explained the reasoning to him.

“He explained that your eyes are muscles whereas your ears aren’t, so you can’t exercise your ears,” McCartney noted on a recent episode of Table Manners With Jessie Ware. “But your eyes, you can.” He went on to explain how this works: “So, head still, and then you look up as far as you can – one, two, three – go back to the middle, then down – one, two, three – then back to the middle. You do three lots of that, then go to the left and the right. Now you’ve got a cross, up and down and sideways; now you do the diagonals.”

McCartney explained that "it’s pretty good stuff. It makes sense, though, doesn’t it? It makes sense if they are muscles. I don’t know if it means that that’s why I don’t need glasses when I’m reading a newspaper. It makes sense, you know? It’s a good idea.”

The Beatles traveled to India in 1968, believing that transcendental meditation might be helpful for their lifestyles and ambitions. “We'd been into drugs," McCartney said later. "The next step is you've got to try and find a meaning then.” He said the experience was “very much like a summer camp.”

