Patten Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Shin Pond Road

Maine State Police

A 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries late Friday night after she flipped her van on the Shin Pond Road in Patten.

Maine State Police and Patten Ambulance Service responded to the rollover crash just after 11:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Josh Haines.

The initial investigation showed that Chelsey Ceballos of Patten was traveling south on the Shin Pond Road in her 2006 Chrysler van when she lost control and left the roadway.  The vehicle struck a culvert head-on and flipped end-over-end several times before coming to rest on its side in the ditch, Sgt. Haines said.

Police say Ceballos was not wearing her seatbelt and suffered non-life threatening head injuries. She was transported by the Patten Ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment.

Trooper Tim Saucier investigated at the scene. Police suspect alcohol and driver inattention to be contributing factors.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop F of the Maine State Police.  The van was a total loss.

Maine State Police - Troop F

