Patriots vs San Francisco, Sunday, October 25
The New England Patriots are at Gillette to take on the 49ers Sunday, October 25. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock. Pregame starts at 1 pm. Kick-off at 4:25 pm.
The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary with Bob Socci and Scot Zolak - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.
PATRIOTS NEWS: Make sure you see the New England Patriots Facebook page.
101.9 The Rock has Patriots news on the website + more info on Facebook & Twitter.
Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Katahdin Trust and Mike’s & Sons
New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule 2020 - 2021:
Enter your number to get our free mobile app