Patriots vs Denver, Monday, October 12

UPDATE: New England is at Gillette against the Broncos, Monday, October 12th. Pregame starts at 2:00 pm. Kick off is 5:00 pm. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock.

PATRIOTS NEWS: Patriots All-virtual In Prep For Delayed Game vs. Broncos

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England coach Bill Belichick says the team is continuing to prepare to play the Denver Broncos amid reports the Patriots returned no new positive COVID-19 tests. Those preparations remain virtual for now after the Patriots shut their practice facility Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice-squad player Bill Murray all tested positive over a five-day period. The NFL has postponed the game from Sunday afternoon to late Monday afternoon.

