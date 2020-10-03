Patriots’ Quarterback Cam Newton Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to ESPN, the New England Patriots' quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A statement released by the Patriots this morning said, in part:

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19."

The Patriots had been scheduled to make the trip to Kansas City this afternoon but, for now, that trip has been put on hold.

It is expected that the game will not be played on Sunday, but could happen early next week.

This situation marks the first time that the New England Patriots have been affected by the on-going pandemic.

If the team does end up playing the Chiefs, there are several eligible backups for Newton. Brian Hoyer has acted as the backup QB for the first three weeks of the season. Additionally, 2019 fourth round draft pick Jarrett Stidham could be an option.

This story will continue to be updated...

