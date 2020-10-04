New England Patriots Game Against Kansas City Chiefs Moved to Monday Night

On Saturday, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, and subsequently, the Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs had been put on hold.

Per a tweet from the NFL on Sunday afternoon, the week 4 game has been rescheduled to Monday night at 7:05 p.m.

That means the other already planned Monday night game between the Falcons and the Packers will now kick off at 8:50 p.m.

The NFL stated in the tweet that more testing had been done of the staff and players after the positive result on Saturday, and there have been no new positive results since then.

They added that "post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams."

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out that the teams will be tested on gameday, per one of his sources.

He also noted that the game will be shown on CBS.

The Patriots did confirm that a player had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, though they did not name Newton in the statement through Twitter.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for Covid-19," the statement said. "The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19."

While it looks like the show will go on now, hopefully, it's a speedy recovery for Newton.

Let's get ready for Monday night, Pats fans. Here we go.