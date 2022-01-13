Pandemic Perk of Alcohol To-Go Might Become Permanent in Maine

Well, we need this silver lining!

When the world shut down, so did our favorite restaurants. Then take-out was huge, but what's a burger without an adult beverage to wash it down?

Restaurants and bars in Maine were then allowed to sell alcohol on a to-go basis as long as food was in the order. Distilleries could sell alcohol with no food attached.

Photo by S O C I A L . C U T on Unsplash Photo by S O C I A L . C U T on Unsplash loading...

According to the Press Herald, Democratic Sen. Louis Luchini, representing parts of Hancock County, has a proposal that would make this a permanent part of the restaurant and bar business.

He told the Press Herald that the change,

...allows businesses to plan ahead and lets customers who may not feel comfortable dining out to enjoy a restaurant experience at home.

Yes, please. This would definitely help restaurants and diners. There are plenty of things we want to leave that are side effects of the pandemic. Like staffing and supply shortages throughout the world.

But making it easier to enjoy our amazing restaurants and bars in Maine is a win-win.

Photo by Johann Trasch on Unsplash Photo by Johann Trasch on Unsplash loading...

Hey Senator Luchini! I'm all for it! This is for takeout and delivery services. You can have your favorite margarita and stay home. Because I don't know about you, but I can never get my margaritas to taste the way they do when they make them in a bar.

