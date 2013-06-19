‘Of Course I Regret Doing the F—-ing Show,’ Ozzy Says of ‘The Osbournes’

MTV's 'The Osbournes' set ratings records for the network during its 2002-05 run, kicked off showbiz careers for various members of the clan, and kept Ozzy Osbourne in the spotlight during a relatively barren creative period. Looking back, though, he sounds like he probably wouldn't do it again.

"Of course I regret doing the f---ing show," Osbourne insisted during a recent interview with the NME. "I didn't want to be on f---ing television. I didn't become a f---ing rock 'n' roll singer to read the f---ing weather forecast, know what I mean? it's part of the reason I wanted to come back. This album pisses on all that."

The comeback Osbourne's referring to is, of course, Black Sabbath's new album '13,' which reunites three-fourths of the band's classic lineup, and just became their first-ever No. 1 album in America, with sales of 155,000 copies in its first week.

Drummer Bill Ward's acrimonious departure meant '13' was less than a complete reunion, but Osbourne continues to hold out hope that Ward will end up back behind the kit for their next LP.

"It's a strong possibility," he suggested. "We would have loved to have Bill on this album. Maybe we can work things out by the next one. But it won't take another 35 years. I'm 65 now. There's no f---ing recording studios in the afterlife. We're all even closer for all this s---, so there's one positive, one f---ing silver lining."