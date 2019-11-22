Ozzy Osbourne has debuted "Straight to Hell," the second single off his forthcoming album, Ordinary Man. The track features a guest appearance from Guns N' Roses legend Slash and can be heard toward the bottom of the page.

Much like the first single, "Under the Graveyard," this new jam firmly places Ozzy in the current from the jump-cut songwriting approach to the polished, modern production. There's a warring energy between the singer and the instrumentation, which drops the fuzzed out distortion and pendular riffing to give Ozzy the spotlight before these facets collide over the chorus.

Joining Ozzy's studio bandmates Duff McKagan (bass, Guns N' Roses), Chad Smith (drums, Red Hot Chili Peppers) and producer Andrew Watt (guitar) on "Straight to Hell" is Slash, who contributes a thrilling solo toward the end of the track.

Read along with the lyrics while listening to the song below.

Alright now

C’mon now You’re flying higher than a kite tonight

You’ve took the hit and now you feel alright

You’re dance be death so we must celebrate I’ll make you scream

I’ll make you defecate Straight to Hell tonight

We’re going straight to hell

Straight to Hell tonight I’ll make you lie

I’ll make you steal and kill I’ll make you crawl until your final thrill

enjoy the ride I’ll plant my bitter seed You’ll kill yourself and I will watch you bleed Straight to Hell tonight

We’re going straight to hell

Straight to Hell tonight Straight to Hell tonight

We’re going straight to hell

Straight to Hell tonight Something is missing

And you don’t know why

Deeper in the darkness

You will hide Alright now

Alright now Straight to Hell tonight

We’re going straight to hell

Straight to Hell tonight Straight to Hell tonight

We’re going straight to hell

Straight to Hell tonight

No other details have emerged regarding Ordinary Man, Ozzy's first full length solo album since 2010's Scream. Sharon Osbourne did say the record would be out in January, but no formal announced has been made.

After taking the year to recover from illness and a nasty fall at home, the Prince of Darkness is poised for his return to the stage next year as he aims to finish his "No More Tours 2" farewell run. He'll be hitting Europe with Judas Priest and has a North American tour with Marilyn Manson on the books too.

Update: Osbourne has now released the official video for "Straight to Hell." Have a look in the player below.