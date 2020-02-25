Ozzy Osbourne Hoping to ‘Do Another Album’ Next Month

Ozzy Osbourne's first album in 10 years, Ordinary Man, was released last week (Feb. 21) and it appears the wait for another new record won't take nearly as long. The Prince of Darkness has already confirmed his intentions to get back in the studio next month to get to work on a follow-up.

The singer told iHeart Radio (via Louder Sound), "I'm hoping that next month I'll go and do another album with Andrew [Watt, Ordinary Man producer]." Not content to just lounge around the house, he noted, "I might as well while I'm not doing gigs."

Osbourne recently had to cancel his spring North American tour due to ongoing health issues as he continues to recover from a nasty fall last year, which caused metal rods in the singer's body to become dislodged. Since this event, he's also disclosed that he's been battling Parkinson's Disease since 2003.

The latest tour cancelation is one of many on Osbourne's "No More Tours 2" farewell tour, which began in the spring of 2018. Still, retiring is not an option for the legendary frontman, who commented, "I've thought about it. I sometimes think crazy thoughts like that. I cannot retire. I love [the fans]."

It remains to be seen who else will be part of this forthcoming record beyond Watt, who produced, co-wrote and played guitar on Ordinary Man. The album featured Guns N' Roses' Duff Mckagan on bass, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums as well as guest appearances from GN'R's Slash, Elton John, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Post Malone.