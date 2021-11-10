Ozzy Osbourne Soundwaves Art Pieces Raise Money for Sweet Relief

Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with the Soundwaves Art Foundation to create one-of-a-kind art pieces to help raise money for Sweet Relief, an organization that provides financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers in need.

According to a post on Osbourne's Twitter, he signed 10 art pieces to help raise money for musicians and crew members who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are several variations of the artwork inspired by two of his most iconic songs, "Crazy Train" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home." The photo in the tweet shows the Prince of Darkness signing one of them. See it below.

Initially, original soundwaves pieces for both songs were available in a variety of colors, each representing a different lyric. They were designed by Tim Wakefield, and went for $3,500. These pieces have since sold out, but there are still prints available.

The prints feature lyrics handwritten by the Prince of Darkness and printed onto the piece, but they weren't directly signed by him. The price for the prints ranges from $75 to $330, depending on the size and whether it's framed. Each comes with a certificate of authenticity.

See photos of the prints below, and see the entire collection here to get yours, and to stay in the loop about other collaborations.

According to the Soundwaves Art Foundation's website, the company has raised over $5 million to donate to various charities around the world, with people from 82 countries having purchased art pieces created by Wakefield and the artists he's worked with. He uses a multimedia art process to come up with the design, and the musicians work with him to finalize the colors and other details.

soundwavesartfoundation.com

soundwavesartfoundation.com