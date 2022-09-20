Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands Him Highest U.K. Chart Position of Career

Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Patient Number 9, which was released on Sept. 9, has landed him the highest U.K. chart position of his career after debuting at No. 2 on the chart.

The record is Osbourne's second solo release in the last decade, following 2020's Ordinary Man, which peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart. His 2007 effort Black Rain, 1986's The Ultimate Sin and 1980's Blizzard of Ozz are the only other Top 10 U.K. charting albums of his career, but Patient Number 9 has placed the highest of them all. It only lost the top position to Robbie Williams's XXV.

Patient Number 9 has proven to be a chart success in the U.S. as well, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making it one of eight albums that have landed in the Top 10. It moved 56,000 units, 52,000 of which were pure sales, according to Chart Data. Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti and Nav's Demons Protected By Angels claimed the top two spots, respectively.

All of this to say, The Prince of Darkness has still got it. Congrats!

He recruited a strong cast of contributors for the album, including Tony Iommi, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, the late Taylor Hawkins and a few others. And then, of course, Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt collaborated with him on the rest of the album.

As noted by Watt in a recent interview, there are more recordings that Osbourne did with Hawkins that'll eventually see the light of day, though we aren't quite sure what format they'll be released on just yet. The producer loosely stated they'll "be used for another thing."