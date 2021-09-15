Ozzy Osbourne Will Undergo Surgery to Fix Neck and Spine Issues

Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly scheduled to have major surgery in order to fix spine and neck issues stemming from a 2019 fall.

The singer’s wife and longtime manager, Sharon Osbourne, offered that update in a new interview with The Daily Mail, noting how Ozzy’s health issues have prevented him from playing live. “The thing I’m most excited about is my hubby getting back onstage,” she said. “That’s what I pray for.”

The Black Sabbath singer has faced multiple health concerns in recent years and was forced to cancel numerous dates on his No More Tours 2 outing. In January 2020, he revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease, though he later clarified he was first diagnosed in 2003.

“I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, my God!’ You’d go, ‘Well, it finally caught up with him.’”

In April, Osbourne shared that he's "done 15 tracks" for a follow-up to Ordinary Man, his 2020 LP featuring contributions from Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chill Peppers drummer Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt.

“It’s kept me alive, you know," he told Metal Hammer. "These past two years I’ve been in a terrible fucking state between the accident and then the pandemic. It’s kept me sane — I’ve needed the music.”

Osbourne recently released a new version of his 1991 song “Hellraiser” featuring the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead. The track will appear on an upcoming reissue of his album No More Tears, out Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, No More Tours 2 is currently scheduled to resume with a European run in January.