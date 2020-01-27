Ozzy Osbourne Presents Rap Award at the Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne made his first major public appearance since announcing his Parkinson’s diagnosis, presenting the award for 'Best Rap/Sung Performance' at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The legendary rocker was joined on stage by his wife, Sharon, who had also co-hosted the Grammy Red Carpet Live pre-show earlier in the evening.

The former Black Sabbath frontman appeared weak but in good spirits, utilizing a cain during his time on stage. The couple exchanged pleasantries, with Sharon handling most of the talking while reading the category's nominees. After awarding the Grammy -- which went to DJ Khaled and John Legend for their collaboration with Nipsey Hussle -- the Osbourne's stayed on stage to introduce the next performer.

"Last year this woman was the talk of the Grammys and I love her," Sharon declared, before Ozzy quickly responded, "I thought you loved me!" This prompted a sweet moment between the two, as they exchanged a kiss before Sharon admitted to the crowd, "I love him, too."

Ozzy revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis during an interview with Good Morning America earlier in the week. The rock legend discovered the condition while recovering from a serious fall which forced him to cancel his 2019 tour.

After noting that he’s been taking a "host of medications,” Osbourne described the symptoms he currently endures. “I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” the rocker revealed. “I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's – that's the problem, because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

"It's PRKN 2 – which is a form of Parkinson's," Sharon added. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's – it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Despite the somber news, Osbourne remains as busy as ever. Ordinary Man, the rocker’s new album, comes out on Feb. 21. From there, the former Black Sabbath frontman is planning to head back on the road for a nationwide tour. However, during a red carpet interview at the Grammys, Ozzy admitted he'll only be able to perform if he's "well enough." "I’ve been working towards it having physical therapy everyday," the rocker revealed. "I’m doing the best I can."