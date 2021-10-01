Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Tony Iommi and Eric Clapton for Upcoming LP

Ozzy Osbourne has recruited cameos from several major artists for his upcoming LP.

“On this new album, I’m working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk [Wylde],” the Black Sabbath singer told cohost Billy Morrison during the latest episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM station Ozzy’s Boneyard (via Blabbermouth).

Osbourne elaborated on these high-profile collaborations, saying, “You just write the song and you just ask them to sing [or play] what you [give them].” He added, “The good thing is it’s interesting to work with somebody else. But the bad thing is if it don’t work, you can’t [just let it go] ‘cause they’ll get all pissed off.”

The front man noted that he hasn't had a musician send back a recording that he didn’t like. “Eric Clapton, on this new record, one of the lyrics was about Jesus, and he wasn’t sure about that," Osbourne noted. "But it was all right in the end. ... [The solo he did] is very good.”

In April, Osbourne told Metal Hammer that he's "done 15 tracks" for a follow-up to Ordinary Man, his 2020 LP featuring contributions from Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chill Peppers drummer Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt.

“It’s kept me alive, you know," he said. ”These past two years I’ve been in a terrible fucking state between the accident and then the pandemic. It’s kept me sane — I’ve needed the music.”

Osbourne recently reissued his album No More Tears, highlighted by a new version of 1991’s “Hellraiser” featuring the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead. The singer was also recently scheduled to have major surgery aiming to fix spine and neck issues connected to a 2019 fall.

Ozzy Osbourne Albums Ranked

Think You Know Ozzy Osbourne?