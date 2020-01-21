Ozzy Osbourne Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The metal legend revealed his health issues in an interview today with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. Osbourne said he found out that he had the degenerative condition while recovering from a fall that forced him to cancel 2019 tour plans.

"It's PRKN 2 – which is a form of Parkinson's," Sharon Osbourne said, while sitting next to her husband. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's – it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Osbourne added that he's on a "host of medications. I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's – that's the problem, because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

There was no mention of plans to postpone or cancel Osbourne's upcoming tour, which is scheduled to kick off on May 27 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Fighting through tears, Sharon said that it's important for her husband to be on stage and feel the love from his fans. "It just means so much to him, what he does," she said. "He loves to perform. It is the air that he breathes, and this is the longest he's ever been home. And it's time for him to get back on the road because he's driving me mad."

Osbourne is set to release a new studio album, Ordinary Man, on Feb. 21.

UCR will continue to have more on this story as it develops.