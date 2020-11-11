Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Never Been Closer to Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne said he’s never felt closer to Tony Iommi, because the guitarist has offered him so much support over the past 18 months.

The former Black Sabbath singer endured a series of health issues that forced him to postpone large parts of his farewell road trip, even before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the touring industry.

In 2018, Osbourne said he wasn't happy happy during Sabbath’s final run, claiming he had received “bad vibes from them for being Ozzy.” Iommi later said he was confused by the comment, noting that the singer had “seemed to enjoy it.”

In a recent radio feature marking 40 years since the launch of Osbourne’s solo debut Blizzard of Ozz, he told 106.5 WSFL: “The Black Sabbath guys are never that far away from my thoughts, whether I like them today or not. Since I've been laid up these last 18 months, Tony Iommi has been such a support for me. So supportive. I've been closer to him in the last 18 months than I ever have been. ... We never got on for years. But whatever he did before and whatever I did before … it's so important that when you're laid up, somebody cares enough to give you a thought. That's all you need: a phone call or a text. It means the world.”

Iommi shared similar sentiments in April, as the pandemic lockdown was at its height. “I’ve washed the car, cleaned the garage out, done all those little jobs that you realize needed doing, just like everyone else,” he said. “It’s a bit like being on tour, without getting out to play. You’re stuck in the room each night. Neighbors have dropped a note through the door, asking if I want any shopping. They’re looking out for the poor old sod! I think this has brought us all closer. I’m even in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in L.A.”