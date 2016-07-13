Ozzy Osbourne Albums Ranked From Worst to Best

Here are Ozzy Osbourne's solo albums ranked from worst to best.

Ozzy Osbourne: The Prince of Darkness. The single most recognizable figure in all of heavy metal famously began his career in Black Sabbath, branching out after being fired by the band in 1979 for being too inebriated for Sabbath to possibly continue with him at the vocal helm. Prior to this, he had left the group for three months in 1978 with a desire to form a full band called Blizzard of Ozz. He had initially intended on hiring members of the British band Necromandus to back him, but he rejoined Sabbath soon after.

When Ozzy’s separation from Black Sabbath became permanent, the band’s manager, Don Arden, appointed his daughter Sharon (who went on to marry the singer) to attend to him. She had suggested he recruit guitarist Gary Moore, but before long the lineup of axeman Randy Rhoads, bassist and primary lyricist Bob Daisley and drummer Lee Kerslake was assembled. Rhoads' revolutionary guitar playing immediately helped give rise to what became the standard ‘80s metal style. The debut album repurposed the Blizzard of Ozz moniker as the album’s title and Ozzy’s solo career was launched.

READ MORE: Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

Throughout the ensuing decades, Osbourne demonstrating an unrivaled knack for finding world-class guitarists following the tragic death of Rhoads in 1982 after the release of Diary of a Madman. Jake E. Lee was named as Rhoads’ successor and his five year stint in the band yielded two more albums: Bark at the Moon and The Ultimate Sin. After being let go, Zakk Wylde was enlisted after submitting a demo tape. He would enjoy the longest career of any of Osbourne’s guitarist, recording five albums in all, including the standouts No Rest for the Wicked and No More Tears.

With sporadic output after No More Tears, Ozzy has released just five records since.

With the history lesson now over, it's time to turn your attention to the gallery below as we rank Ozzy Osbourne's albums from worst to best.

Ozzy Osbourne Albums Ranked From Worst to Best See how Ozzy's albums stack up!