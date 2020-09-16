Ozzy Osbourne has just announced a 40th anniversary expanded edition of his landmark debut solo album, Blizzard of Ozz. Also on the way are two live DVDs, all of which will arrive Sept. 18, just two days shy of the record's actual anniversary.

On top of one of metal's all-time greatest albums comes a set of new bonus tracks, most of which were culled from the 2012 Record Store Day Ozzy Live release, which was never made available in a digital format. Six of the seven new bonus tracks are taken from that live effort, which was recorded on the Blizzard of Ozz tour. The other is a live jam from the Mr. Crowley EP, also previously unavailable digitally.

Coinciding with the expanded album release are the Live & Loud and Live at Budokan DVDs.

Live & Loud was originally released in 1993 and features an assortment of Ozzy hits recorded in 1991 and 1992 on the Prince of Darkness' intended retirement trek, dubbed 'No More Tours.' As for Live at Budokan, that was recorded at one gig in 2002 at the iconic Tokyo, Japan venue.

See the complete track listing for each release below.

Ozzy Osbourne, 40th Anniversary Edition of Blizzard Of Ozz Track Listing

01. "I Don't Know"

02. "Crazy Train"

03. "Goodbye to Romance"

04. "Dee"

05. "Suicide Solution"

06. "Mr. Crowley"

07. "No Bone Movies"

08. "Revelation (Mother Earth)"

09. "Steal Away (The Night)"

10. "You Looking at Me, Looking at You" (current bonus track - originally the b-side to "Crazy Train")

11. "Goodbye to Romance" [2010 guitar & vocal mix] (current bonus track)

12. "RR" [Outtake from Blizzard Of Ozz Sessions] (current bonus track)

New Bonus Tracks (previously unavailable digitally):

13. "I Don't Know" - from Ozzy Live

14. "Crazy Train" - from Ozzy Live

15. "Mr. Crowley" - from Ozzy Live

16. "Revelation (Mother Earth)" - from Ozzy Live

17. "Steal Away (The Night)" - from Ozzy Live

18. "Suicide Solution" - from Ozzy Live

19. "You Said It All" (live) - from Mr. Crowley EP

"Live & Loud" DVD Track Listing

01. "I Don't Want To Change The World"

02. "Desire"

03. "Mr. Crowley"

04. "I Don't Know"

05. "Road To Nowhere"

06. "Flying High Again"

07. "Paranoid"

08. "Suicide Solution"

09. "Goodbye To Romance"

10. "Shot In The Dark"

11. "No More Tears"

12. "Miracle Man"

13. "War Pigs"

14. "Bark At The Moon"

15. "Mama, I'm Coming Home"

16. "Crazy Train"

17. "Black Sabbath"

18. "Changes"

"Live at Budokan" DVD Track Listing

01. "I Don't Know"

02. "That I Never Had"

03. "Believer"

04. "Junkie"

05. "Mr. Crowley"

06. "Gets Me Through"

07. "Suicide Solution" (Osbourne, Rhoads, Daisley)

08. "No More Tears"

09. "I Don't Want to Change the World"

10. "Road to Nowhere"

11. "Crazy Train"

12. "Mama, I'm Coming Home"

Encore

13. "Bark at the Moon"

14. "Paranoid"