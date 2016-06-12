Watch the Trailer for the Osbournes’ New TV Show ‘Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour’

On July 27 at 10PM, the History Channel will premiere the first episode of a 10-part series in which Ozzy Osbourne and his son, Jack, visit historical sites around the world. You can see the trailer for Ozzy and Jack's World Detour above.

According to Ozzy's website, the program will see the father-and-son duo going to, among other locations, Mount Rushmore; Stonehenge; the Alamo; Roswell, New Mexico; the Jamestown Settlement and Sun Studios. The video shows them visiting the Mexican pyramids, and Rolling Stone added that they also went to Havana, Cuba.

“[It’s] like a father and son spoof on history,” Ozzy said when discussing the show last year. “We went to Stonehenge and met a guy who thinks he’s the f---ing reincarnation of King Arthur. And we went to Bletchley Park to see the machine [that Alan Turing] used to break the [German] code. We’re going to Mount Rushmore, to the abandoned silos where America used to have their Minutemen missiles and all that. It’s educational for me, actually — history with an Osbourne slant.”

The two Osbournes made headlines during the filming of the series last November when they visited the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. While there, Ozzy issued an apology for urinating on a statue adjacent to the Alamo in 1982. Ozzy was arrested and was banned from performing in the city until 1992, when he donated $10,000 to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Osbourne is currently on tour in Europe with Black Sabbath. Yesterday (June 11), they confirmed that their last-ever concert will be Feb. 4, 2017 at the Genting Arena in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

