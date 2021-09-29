Overnight Shooting Occurs in Maine High School Parking Lot
According to News Center Maine, a shooting occured last night in a high school parking lot in Southern Maine.
Authorities say the shooting, which happened at around 8:50 Tuesday night at South Portland High School, was not related to any school activities. Police and Fire units responded to the upper parking lot after reports of gunfire.
One person was transported to Maine Medical Center with a 'non life-threatening wound'.
Police say they believe the shooting was between the suspect and the victim and does not appear to have been a random attack. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
Principal Michele LeForge and superintendent Tim Matheney sent the following email to South Portland High School families,
"As you may have heard, earlier this evening there was a shooting near South Portland High School. According to early reports, one individual experienced a non-life-threatening injury. The incident was not related to any school activities or events. We are proceeding with a regular schedule of classes tomorrow. SPHS and district leadership are already coordinating incident response and will continue to do so tomorrow morning. Any students experiencing distress as a result of this incident should see their counselor in the morning."
Here's a list of things every Maine kid had in their room in the 90s
14 Amazing Central Maine Take-Out Restaurants
This Insane Mega-Mansion is Right in Winslow Maine
Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!