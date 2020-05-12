Overnight Fire Destroys Home Near Tracey Mills, N.B.

A man escaped injury early Tuesday by fleeing out a bedroom window as a fire ripped through his mini-home near Tracey Mills, just above Centreville.

Firefighters responded to the blaze along Route 110 shortly after 1:00 a.m. The home was destroyed in the fire.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Woodstock are assisting the man with his immediate needs, according to spokesman Dan Bedell.

Due to current social distancing and other health regulations, Red Cross volunteers are providing support remotely by phone and through virtual means to arrange lodging and the funds to cover food, clothing and other emergency purchases.

