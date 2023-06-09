Discover These 18 Beautiful Outdoor Murals in New Hampshire and Maine

They say a picture's worth a thousand words, and murals are no different.

Creating visual art truly is a skill, and kudos to all the artists out there with the imagination and vision to design their own original worlds. We have some of you to thank for the murals and street art we see around our communities every day.

Unfortunately, many of these unique, historic, and often eccentric paintings are sometimes under-appreciated.

Some of our towns' murals have become popular landmarks over the years, like Portsmouth's 'Isles of Shoals Humpbacks' (dubbed 'the Whale Wall' by locals; alas, it is no longer with us). Others commemorate a place's history and recognize those who came before us.

Lots of murals these days tend to be more contemporary and abstract, and often come as expressive responses to events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then there are those that don't appear to have any serious meaning at all. These murals seem to have been created simply to bring joy to passerby who stop to take a look.

No matter how you look at it, these works of art all send their own special messages about the world we live in, and are unique staples within our communities.

Let's take a look at these eighteen beautiful outdoor memorials in New Hampshire and Maine.

Which ones do you recognize, and how many have you truly taken the time to look at?

What murals are in your area? Is there anything you think should be added to this list?

