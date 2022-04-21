Osprey Return to Nest in Lamoine [LIVE CAM]
The osprey have returned to their nest in Lamoine.
Here's where you can view the live cam.
On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the Osprey nest in Lamoine was destroyed after the lines short-circuited in the rain.
The nest was subsequently rebuilt by Versant. In June 2021, there were baby osprey in the nest.
Here's a photo of the nest from April 28, 2021.
