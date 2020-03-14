OSHA Fines Nonprofit for Deadly Farmington Propane Blast

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has levied fines against a Maine nonprofit and a manufacturing company in connection to a deadly propane explosion last year.

The Sun Journal reports the fines against Life Enrichment Advancing People and Techno Metal Post are a result of separate investigations into violations of health and safety regulations prior to the September explosion that left one dead and several others injured.

The explosion shattered the two-story building in Farmington that housed LEAP Inc., a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

The companies face separate fines totaling more than $16,000. They have until April 17 to either contest the citations or pay the fines.