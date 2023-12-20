Orono High School's Pierce Walston was named the Big East Boys Player of the Week for Week 1 in voting by the Big East Coaches.

In 4 games Pierce had 94 points, 28 rebounds, 25 assist and 21 steals

Also selected to the Honor Roll in alphabetical order were:

Landen Belanger - Caribou 3 games, 47 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists

Donnie Marzoll - Washington Academy 3 games, 71 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 13 steals.

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 3 games, 54 points, 41 rebounds

Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy 3 games, 47 points, 10 rebounds, 20 assists, 13 steals

Tristan Robbins - - Caribou 3 games, 44 points 12 rebounds, 18 assists

Kamen Sargent - Caribou 3 games 36 points, 22 rebounds, 16 assists

Jameson Weir - MDI 3 games, 56 points, 27 rebounds, 4 assists

Get our free mobile app