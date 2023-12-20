Orono’s Pierce Walston Named Big East Boys Week 1 Player of the Week
Orono High School's Pierce Walston was named the Big East Boys Player of the Week for Week 1 in voting by the Big East Coaches.
In 4 games Pierce had 94 points, 28 rebounds, 25 assist and 21 steals
Also selected to the Honor Roll in alphabetical order were:
- Landen Belanger - Caribou 3 games, 47 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists
- Donnie Marzoll - Washington Academy 3 games, 71 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 13 steals.
- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 3 games, 54 points, 41 rebounds
- Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy 3 games, 47 points, 10 rebounds, 20 assists, 13 steals
- Tristan Robbins - - Caribou 3 games, 44 points 12 rebounds, 18 assists
- Kamen Sargent - Caribou 3 games 36 points, 22 rebounds, 16 assists
- Jameson Weir - MDI 3 games, 56 points, 27 rebounds, 4 assists
