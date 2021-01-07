Online Tool Aims To Make Vaccine Rollout More Efficient

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine plans an online registry for COVID-19 vaccinations as the state prepares for the next phase of the rollout.

Dr. Nirav Shah is director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Shah says the online tool will be released later and aims to reduce lines and cut the risk of exposure by people getting the vaccine.

The system would also allow people to fill out paperwork in advance of showing up for vaccines.

So far, more than 35,000 people in Maine had received at least the first dose of vaccine.