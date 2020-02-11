One Person in Maine Being Tested for Coronavirus

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports one person in the state is being tested for coronavirus.

Officials say the individual voluntarily agreed to stay home in accordance with CDC guidelines. The potential risk to the general public is low.

To date, the U.S. CDC has confirmed that 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus in six states. But the vast majority of tests in the U.S. have come back negative.

There are no confirmed cases in Maine. Test results are expected within a few days.