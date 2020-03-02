One Person Dead in Maine House Fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says one person died Sunday morning in a house fire in the Washington County Town of Perry.

The fire destroyed the one-story home at 62 Golding Road and was reported about 6 AM.

Fire Marshals believe the victim is 32-year-old Bradford Preston Jr, who lived at the home.

An examination of the body this morning showed he died of smoke inhalation and additional work is necessary to be confirm a positive identification.

The body was located in a hallway, outside of Preston’s bedroom.

The house is owned by Phyllis and Robert Murray, who also live there, but were staying elsewhere Sunday.

Investigators say the fire started in the home’s ceiling.