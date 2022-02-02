Police say a 40-year-old man from Saint-Arthur, New Brunswick died and two adults and two children were taken to hospital following in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening near the village of Tide Head.

The Campbellton RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 11 involving a sedan and an SUV at around 6:15 p.m. A 40-year-old man, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene, according to Sgt. François Côté.

Investigators say it appears the driver of the sedan was travelling east when he crossed the center line, and his car collided head on with the SUV in the westbound lane.



Two adults are in critical condition following Route 11 crash

The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from Val d'Amour, and a passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Dunlop, N.B. were transported by ambulance to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries, Côté said.

Two young children who were in the SUV were also taken to a Campbellton hospital with what police believed were minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. Highway 11 was closed for about six hours Monday night, and was reopened to traffic around midnight.

Sgt. Côté said, “Our thoughts are with the families and communities of those affected.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Tide Head is about 12km west of Campbellton in Restigouche County.

We will update this post as we receive more information.